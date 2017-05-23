 

Watch: US fighter claims Muay Thai bout after bizarre double-knockdown

A Muay Thai fight has ended in dramatic circumstances, after both fighters were simultaneously knocked to the floor by the other in Thailand.

Dorian Price was awarded the fight, getting to his feet ahead of Jonathan Lecat.
American fighter Dorian Price and France's Jonathan Lecat somehow managed to both connect with the other's head at the same time, each hitting the canvas.

The referee quickly dropped to his knees to start the count, before Price somehow managed to get to his feet first.

He was awarded the fight as Lecat failed to do the same.

"I really don't too much remember it, but I'm glad everybody seems to like it," Price told Bloody Elbow after the weekend's fight.

"Normally, I get three days off after a fight, but I think after the response I might get a full week... I'm glad everybody was entertained."

