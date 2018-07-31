Watch: US baseball star makes unreal diving catch before slamming face into outfield barrier

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. managed to steal the show and limelight from teammates yesterday after fully commiting to a risky diving catch near Fenway Park's iconic Green Monster outfield fence.

The 2016 all-star, running at full speed, made a backhanded catch on Bobby Wilson's liner into the left-center gap during the Red Sox's 3-0 win over the Twins in Boston yesterday.

After the catch, he tumbled over at the edge of the warning track and slid on his back hard into the left-field wall.

He got a standing ovation and when he headed to the dugout at the end of the inning, his teammates were lined up waiting to give him 'High 5s.'