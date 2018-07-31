 

Watch: US baseball star makes unreal diving catch before slamming face into outfield barrier

Associated Press
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. managed to steal the show and limelight from teammates yesterday after fully commiting to a risky diving catch near Fenway Park's iconic Green Monster outfield fence.

The 2016 all-star, running at full speed, made a backhanded catch on Bobby Wilson's liner into the left-center gap during the Red Sox's 3-0 win over the Twins in Boston yesterday.

After the catch, he tumbled over at the edge of the warning track and slid on his back hard into the left-field wall.

He got a standing ovation and when he headed to the dugout at the end of the inning, his teammates were lined up waiting to give him 'High 5s.'

"Once I got closer, I thought I had a pretty good chance," he said. "I hit (the wall) a lot harder than I thought I did after looking at the replay. I'm sure I'll have a few bumps and bruises."

MLB player Jackie Bradley Jr. fearlessly threw himself into danger to keep the Twins from getting a runner on base.
Watch: AFL club star floored during attempt to run through banner

An Australian club AFL star was left red faced, doing a horrendous job of running through her celebratory banner.

Honoured for notching up her 100th game for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young led her side out, undertaking the Australian tradition of running through a commemorative banner.

Instead, she somehow managed to avoid running through the middle, taken out clothesline style and dropping to the floor.

To her credit though, Young got up and carried on, much to the delight of her teammates.

Celebrating her 100th match for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young won't look back fondly on this one.
British heavyweight Dillian Whyte appeared on live television wearing a traditional Samoan necklace, gifted to him after his victory over Kiwi Joseph Parker last weekend.

Whyte, 30, defeated Parker via a unanimous decision at London's O2 Arena, seeing the Kiwi record back to back losses, also knocking him to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Appearing on Sky Sports UK, Whyte donned a Kukui nut necklace, given to him after his win over the beaten Kiwi Parker.

"The Samoans gave it to me after beating Joseph Parker," he said.

"I guess its their way of honouring me for beating their champion."

Whyte then spoke of the pair's respect for one another, a rarity in the competitive world of heavyweight fighters these days.

"I gave him one of my t-shirts, he gave me one of his."

"He's a nice guy. He put up a hell of a fight.

"(There's) so much respect there, I've got respect for him."

The British heavyweight spoke of the mutual respect between the two fighters.
