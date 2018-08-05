Watch: Unstoppable Michael van Gerwen takes out Auckland Darts Masters

 

Michael van Gerwen has crowned his first appearance at the Auckland Darts Masters with victory, defeating compatriot Raymond van Barneveld 11-4 in tonight's final.

Starting as the hot favourite at Trusts Arena, van Gerwen, 29, raced out to a 6-1 lead, before van Barneveld fought his way back into the tie to bring scores back to 6-4.

Van Gerwen would then storm home, taking the final 11-4 to claim the Auckland title at the first time of asking.

"This is a phenomenal tournament. We are trying all the time to win tournaments like this and when you win a tournament like this it's a good feeling," van Gerwen said.

"I didn't even play well. But I will in the next few weeks. I'm just starting so they all know now." 

The Dutchman defeated compatriot Raymond van Barneveld in the final. Source: SKY
Henry Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion, earning a split-decision victory for a stunning upset at UFC 227.

Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts in 2013, but he used five takedowns and relentless offense to earn the decision.

He won 28-27 on two of the three judges' scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.

Johnson was the only flyweight champion in UFC history. Although successful in striking, Johnson didn't have his usual resourceful performance in his return from a career-long layoff of 10 months.

Henry Cejudo celebrates his win against Demetrious Johnson
Henry Cejudo celebrates his win against Demetrious Johnson Source: Associated Press
04:08
Despite a big push to boost the National leader's popularity, support for him has dropped, according to the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll.

Simon Bridges still struggling to cut through with voters, latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll shows

Rescuers unable to re-float two stranded whales at high tide on Northland beach

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Conor McGregor returns to UFC, set to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

Associated Press
Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts on October 6 in Las Vegas with a bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC dramatically announced the matchup today to close a news conference promoting the slate of fight cards for the rest of 2018.

McGregor won the featherweight and lightweight championships during his meteoric MMA career, but he hasn't fought in the UFC since taking the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor hasn't competed at all since losing his incredibly lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor also has resolved his legal troubles after throwing a hand truck at a bus containing UFC fighters last April.

Nurmagomedov was the intended target of his misbehavior after a previous spat between the fighters' camps.

Conor McGregor celebrates
Conor McGregor celebrates Source: Getty
