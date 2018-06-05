Watch: UFC star devastates rival with 33-second knockout

 

Brazilian UFC star Marlon Moraes wasted no time in securing victory over American Jimmie Rivera, taking just 33 seconds to secure a stunning knockout win in New York last weekend.

Marlon Moraes recorded the sixth-fastest victory in UFC history against Jimmie Rivera.
Source: SKY

As the two bantamweight fighters squared up to each other at UFC Utica, Moraes launched a stinging kick to Rivera's head just over half a minute into the bout.

Rivera had no answer, with the fight quickly bought to an end as the American hit the canvas.

The win was Moraes' third straight, and 16th in 17 fights.

"I'm very happy with this," Moraes said afterwards.

"I'm a mixed martial artist, if you think I'm going to take you down, I'm going to knock you out.

"I'm going to win the UFC bantamweight title."

