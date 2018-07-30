 

Watch: UFC fighter leaves rival doubled over in agony after vicious liver shot

UFC fighter Jose Aldo returned to the winner's circle in style, coming up with a first-round victory over Jeremy Stephens in Calgary yesterday.

Having lost his last two bouts, Aldo - the man famous for falling to defeat in just 13 seconds against Conor McGregor - needed a win to keep any career hopes alive.

With just 41 seconds remaining in the first round, Aldo came up with a vicious pair of body shots, the first connecting with Stephens' liver, before sending him to the canvas with the second.

Stephens could do nothing but adopt the fetal position, writhing in pain as the referee bought the fight to an end in favour of Aldo.

Jose Aldo defeated Jeremy Stephens with a stinging hit to the body. Source: UFC
'Just ridiculous' - Tom Brady snaps, storms out of press conference after curly question

NFL superstar Tom Brady had a rare loss of composure, storming out of a press conference when asked about the suspension of teammate Julian Edelman.

When questioned about the four-game ban for wide receiver Edelman, with links to controversial trainer Alex Guerrero - a close friend of Brady's - the long serving Patriots quarterback snapped, quickly leaving the gathered media.

"I have no comment. Just ridiculous," Brady snapped, smiling awkwardly.

"I'm out. See you guys."

Brady is about to begin his 19th season in the NFL, looking to add to his five Super Bowl crowns.

The superstar quarterback was asked about a teammate's drugs suspension. Source: ESPN
Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker appears to have gone as far as possible under the tutelage of trainer Kevin Barry, according to commentator Mike Angove.

After yesterday's loss to Whyte via a unanimous decision in London, coupled with his first career defeat to Anthony Joshua in April, Parker has now been on the losing side in successive fights.

What's more, Parker has failed to even knock an opponent down since a win over Alexander Dimitrenko in October 2016.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, Angove spoke about the possible need for a fresh approach from the Kiwi heavyweight.

"You have to say, on recent performances, there's been a plateau," he said.

"There's still the same gaps that existed in the Whyte fight that there were three or four fights ago."

However, while Barry may appear to be the easy target for fans and critics alike, Angove made it clear that the issue is in fact deeper than just coaching.

"That's a combination of athlete, coach and team around him."

"Is the athlete hearing the voice and executing?

"Is the coach hitting the right notes and psychologically hitting the right things in the middle of the fight to spur him into action?

"You also have to look at is the strategy correct?

"There's a lot of things in there, but its only natural that you'd consider has the coach gone as far as they can go?"

Commentator Mike Angove broke down the Parker-Barry combination. Source: Breakfast
