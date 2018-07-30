Watch: UFC fighter leaves rival doubled over in agony after vicious liver shot

UFC fighter Jose Aldo returned to the winner's circle in style, coming up with a first-round victory over Jeremy Stephens in Calgary yesterday.
Having lost his last two bouts, Aldo - the man famous for falling to defeat in just 13 seconds against Conor McGregor - needed a win to keep any career hopes alive.
With just 41 seconds remaining in the first round, Aldo came up with a vicious pair of body shots, the first connecting with Stephens' liver, before sending him to the canvas with the second.
Stephens could do nothing but adopt the fetal position, writhing in pain as the referee bought the fight to an end in favour of Aldo.