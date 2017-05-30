Watch: UFC fighter goes all jelly-legged after lethal knockout blow

It was a lethal punch matched with what looked like some lethal dance moves.

During a welterweight bout yesterday between Bojan "Serbian Steel" Velickovic and Nico Musoke at UFC Stockholm, Musoke couldn't keep his feet under him after he took a right straight directly to the head.

The punch literally put Musoke on his last legs as he attempted to survive the stunning shot after the pair had spent the entire fight staying on the outside looking to spar with punches.

But when the "Serbian Steel" connected with Musoke's temple, it turned the Swedish fighter's legs to jelly and saw him wobble about the octagon before collapsing on the mat.