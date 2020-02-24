TODAY |

Watch: Tyson Fury's 'pillow fists' repeatedly knock down Deontay Wilder for Vegas victory

Source:  1 NEWS

Tyson Fury says he expects to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time after his spectacular WBC heavyweight title win.

The Briton said his seventh-round TKO was sweet after being written off. Source: Breakfast

The Briton was back to his best in Las Vegas last night, flooring the previously undefeated American multiple times.

Fury said his seventh-round TKO was sweet after being written off.

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder in the fifth. Source: Getty

“Don’t forget, when I came here they said I can’t punch,” Fury said in a press conference after the big win. “Deontay Wilder said himself that I’ve got two pillow fists.

“But, you know, not bad for an old fat guy who can’t punch, aye? Did alright, didn’t I.”

