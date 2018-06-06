Watch: Tyson Fury shows off blistering speed ahead of boxing comeback

English heavyweight Tyson Fury is looking in top condition ahead of his long-awaited comeback to boxing this weekend, showing off impressive hand speed at an open training session in Manchester this morning.

Fury, 29, will return to the ring after a two and a half year absence, taking on Albanian Sefer Seferi in his hometown of Manchester.

The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion is looking to return to the top of the heavyweight division, sitting out the past couple of years with various personal issues, including injury and battles with mental illness, as well as failing a drugs test.

In this morning's practice, Fury looked back to his best, revealing blistering hand speed, as well as agility, dodging punches at will.