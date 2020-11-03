TODAY |

Watch: Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup at desolate Flemington Racecourse

Source:  AAP

Joseph O'Brien thwarted his famous father's bid for Melbourne Cup glory once again when Twilight Payment won Australia's greatest race at Flemington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was a very different feel to the great race, which took place at an empty Flemington. Source: 1 NEWS

For the second time in a training career still in its infancy, O'Brien claimed a Melbourne Cup that was expected to fall to the all-conquering stable run by his father Aidan.

But it was Twilight Payment who lapped up one of the world's most celebrated staying contests to lead in an all-international finish and beat his father's horse Tiger Moth and the English-trained Prince Of Arran.

The younger O'Brien won his first Melbourne Cup in 2017 when Rekindling beat Johannes Vermeer, trained by his father.

Twilight Payment, ridden by young jockey Jye McNeil, also confirmed Lloyd Williams' place as the most successful owner in Melbourne Cup history with his seventh victory.

Despite the familiarity about the result for Williams, it was a Melbourne Cup like no other.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was a very different feel to the great race, which took place at an empty Flemington. Source: 1 NEWS

For the first time in its rich history, the race was run against a backdrop of silence.

As Melbourne's pandemic restrictions remained in place, Flemington numbers were restricted to trainers, jockeys and key personnel.


Other Sport
Australia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:41
Watch: Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup at desolate Flemington Racecourse
2
‘Absolutely amazing’ - NZ breeder with two runners in the $8.4 million Melbourne Cup
3
Jacinda Ardern victorious again, drawing Melbourne Cup winner in Labour's sweepstake
4
All the way from Ōtara, Carlos Ulberg vying for lucrative UFC contract
5
Thousands flock to Dunedin racecourse for Melbourne Cup Day
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:05

‘Absolutely amazing’ - NZ breeder with two runners in the $8.4 million Melbourne Cup
00:26

Sonny Bill Williams in limbo as Toronto Wolfpack rejected from upcoming Super League

00:23

Melbourne Cup to go ahead today without usual crowds, despite Covid-19 restrictions easing

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll advances at the Qatar Open