Watch: Trailblazing BMX freestyle rider scores invite to X-Games as she pushes for 2020 Olympics

It's fast, it's extreme and now the X-Games is about to become a dream come true for Kiwi BMX freestyle rider Ellie Chew.

It all began on the Kapiti Coast but it wasn't until high school that she discovered her love for BMX and now at 23, she is hitting the big time.

She's the only female BMX freestyle rider in New Zealand invited to the ESPN X-Games.

Ellie has been squeezing in as much practice as she can all while traipsing across country running the family business with her mother Ingrid, who is her daughter's number one supporter, even when those things include 360 backflips.

While Ellie is the only Kiwi female riding at the X-Games, the male Kiwi athlete competing just happens to be her boyfriend - Red Bull FMX rider Levi Sherwood.

With BMX freestyle now added to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Ellie Chew could be a name we see more of on the international stage in the future.



