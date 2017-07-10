 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Trailblazing BMX freestyle rider scores invite to X-Games as she pushes for 2020 Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's fast, it's extreme and now the X-Games is about to become a dream come true for Kiwi BMX freestyle rider Ellie Chew.

Ellie Chew is the only female New Zealander to get an invite to the X-Games this year.
Source: Seven Sharp

It all began on the Kapiti Coast but it wasn't until high school that she discovered her love for BMX and now at 23, she is hitting the big time.

She's the only female BMX freestyle rider in New Zealand invited to the ESPN X-Games. 

Ellie has been squeezing in as much practice as she can all while traipsing across country running the family business with her mother Ingrid, who is her daughter's number one supporter, even when those things include 360 backflips.

While Ellie is the only Kiwi female riding at the X-Games, the male Kiwi athlete competing just happens to be her boyfriend - Red Bull FMX rider Levi Sherwood.

With BMX freestyle now added to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Ellie Chew could be a name we see more of on the international stage in the future.



loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:44
2
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


04:30
3
The bad winter weather didn't deter New Zealanders cheering on Team NZ.

Deep south to join in on Team NZ's America's Cup celebrations


04:07
4
Ellie Chew is the only female New Zealander to get an invite to the X-Games this year.

Watch: Trailblazing BMX freestyle rider scores invite to X-Games as she pushes for 2020 Olympics

00:26
5
Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree said the hooker wouldn't be available against the Crusaders, but could be again soon.

'He's in a good place' - Dane Coles nearing the end of long road to recovery, could return for quarters

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ