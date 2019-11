Tongan-Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa remains unbeaten after a unanimous decision victory over Devin Vargas in Salt Lake City today.

Fa knocked Vergas down twice with brutal body shots in the fifth and eighth round's, though Vargas appeared to allege the second knockdown was as a result of a low blow.

Vargas, who lost to heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jnr two fights ago, showed some ring smarts at various stages to avoid being knocked out.