Watch: Tom Walsh dances around arena after claiming indoor world championships gold with record-breaking monster of a throw

New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh has retained his world indoor athletics crown with a championship-record throw of 22 metres 31cm in Birmingham.

The Kiwi shot putter saved his best for last in Birmingham.
Source: SKY

The reigning dual world champion, led the competition from start to finish with an opening throw of 22.13 and then saved his best until last with a lifetime best mark.

The 26-year-old beat German rival David Storl, a two-time former world champion, with Tomas Stanek of the Czech Republic taking the bronze.

Australia's Damien Birkinhead endured a difficult day, finishing in last place after a disappointing effort of 19.11 - way short of the 21.35 personal best he set last year in Zagreb.

"I came here to win but I knew that I would have to throw well to beat these guys," Walsh said.

"It was a crazy competition but I finished with a boom.

"I came here to retain my title and it is a good feeling to achieve that."

Walsh said his win sets him up perfectly for next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast where he'll look to add gold to the silver he won in Glasgow four years ago.

"I'm in good nick for it," he said.

"The Comm Games gold is one of the things I don't have on my resume.

"I got silver four years ago and I really need to go well there.

"Tim Nedow (Canada) and O'Dayne RIchards (Jamaica) and Damo (Birkinhead) will be there so it will be pretty competitive.

"All of those guys are capable of throwing high 21s."

The Kiwi shot putter saved his best for last in Birmingham.

