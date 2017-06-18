Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match from the Great Sound of Bermuda.

6.55am

Alright, so that concludes our live updates of this morning's opening two races. What a morning it was, and Team NZ have gone from outsiders in this match to, at worst, equal favourites and it's Jimmy Spithill and Oracle with big questions to answer tonight.

Peter Burling, after just incessant questions about his starts from the media this past few days, after losing six in a row to Ben Ainslie, won both starts today, and NZ still haven't lost a race when leading around the first mark.

We've got two more races tomorrow, before a week off. Thanks for tuning in, we'll see you then.

6.43am

Time to catch our breath and look at the overall picture. NZ started at -1, Oracle on 0, but two wins catapult NZ ahead to a 1-0 lead in the race to seven and it's suddenly game on.

6.22am

NZ's skipper Glenn Ashby says it was a tough day to pick the wind. But delighted at two wins from two races to start the Cup. NZ had the faster boat but it was crew work that won race two. Spithill, speaking on the TV coverage, says his team "made it hard for ourselves" and NZ had pretty fast boat speed.

6.17am

NZ wins by over 90 seconds. But that will rock Oracle. They seemed to have it after a great comeback around mark five. Then they blew it, plain and simple. They're second best right now.

6.14am

"Big gains here guys" is the call from Oracle. Lovely tack from them on leg five and it's game on. They got a huge wind shift and they round gate five metres apart. Here come Oracle.

Just a second gap, incredible racing, then Oracle dunk it and they stop. And NZ race away. A horrible gybe from the US team.

6.09am

Around gate four, Burling just chilled here and NZ are dominant, the lead is stretching out. Jimmy Spithill, not a happy man on Oracle as the picture shows. They round gate four at 1.37 behind.

6.07am

NZ by 67 seconds at gate three. NZ at 32 knots flying down leg four.

6.05am

This race is a mirror of race one. NZ with a magical tack to round gate three, they're going to lead by over a minute once Oracle finally get to the mark. NZ's to lose in race two, they're miles out in front, again.

6.02am

Burling in control here, NZ up on the foils, the cycle grinders working very hard. Big moments here, pure boat speed upwind on leg three and NZ travelling at 10 knots faster. NZ in better right-hand wind, NZ pulling away.

5.59am

So a closer race but NZ in charge heading to mark three. That really was a masterful start from Burling. Around gate three, NZ is flying at 26 knots, Oracle at only 18, and it's a big 23 second lead, and NZ stretching it out again. So far, in a race and a half, this isn't what most expected.

5.56am

Great start from Burling, he beat Spithill in the start, who was coming hard, NZ lead AGAIN, at mark one. NZ bolt around mark one at 31 knots.

5.54am

Here we go, race two and we're in the pre-start. Burling won the start in race one and it proved critical. Both teams jostling for position now.

5.40am

Okay, so a great start for NZ. Burling says he's happy but NZ made plenty of mistakes which they'll clean up, the worst of which was dunking the boat around mark six and losing around a minute of lead. They were close to home though and won easily, despite a moment of panic when their boat speed dropped to seven knots.

The stats show NZ with far superior speed up wind. Race two in 15 minutes.

5.38am

NZ win by 30 seconds. It's 0-0 in the America's Cup, after NZ started at -1.

5.35am

Here we go, NZ closing in on victory here. Oracle were nearly two minutes ahead at gate five. NZ just dunked their boat around gate six, and NZ heading for home.

5.33am

Through gate five, NZ still well in front, they're a bit powerless here really, Oracle. Only around eight knots of wind. NZ up by over a minute at gate five.

5.30am

NZ with a little extra wind, Peter Burling super relaxed on board Team NZ, up on the foils and flying along. And Oracle, miles back in the distance.

5.28am

Through gate four, NZ lead by 40 seconds. Super shifty winds.

5.25am

46 seconds NZ's lead at gate three. Heading towards gate four now. Short of a disaster, which we've seen plenty of, Oracle are gone in race one.

5.22am

NZ may be benefiting here from having had tough races in the semi final and final of the Louis Vuitton Cup. NZ way out in front, can they keep it going? Still on leg three heading to gate four. NZ by about 500 metres.

5.21am

Down leg three, NZ still with better wind, consistently three knots faster and thriving in the light wind. Up on the foils, Team NZ looking good in the opening race. And stretching it out.

5.19am

NZ now at the top of the course at 29 knots, Oracle at the bottom end at 25 knots, heading down leg three. NZ with a big gain, a big lead of 32 seconds at gate two.

5.14am

We're in the pre-start, expect Burling to get cleaned out. He was killed by Ben Ainslie, this time Burling trying to build speed heading to the line. NZ with better speed. And a PENALTY. It's on Oracle and NZ lead at the first mark.

5.11am

Hundreds of boats out on the Great Sound of Bermuda, the kiwi fans are wearing Peter Blake's red socks. Out on the water, it's around 10 knots of wind, ideal for Team NZ. Both teams are out on the water.

5.02am

Here we go, the America's Cup match in minutes away. Spithill v Burling - good versus evil? Ha, maybe, it's gonna be great, the first to seven and Oracle are one up after winning the round robin.

And what about the boats? There's been a lot of testing and improvements since these two last raced in round robin racing. Who's quicker? All will be revealed in just a few moments.

PRE-RACING

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling has praised his crew after sealing the right to compete against Oracle Team USA for the America's Cup.

Speaking at yesterday's helmsmens' press conference, Burling credited the rest of the Kiwi crew after overcoming several setbacks during the Challenger series in Bermuda.

"It's been a massive effort to get this far," Burling said.

"We've faced a lot of adversity over the last couple of weeks with things like the capsize and a few other bits and pieces."

"We're just really looking forward to getting back into it."

Team NZ beat Artemis 5-2 in the Challenger finals to gain qualification to race against defenders Oracle in the America's Cup.

Wind is forecast to be around six to eight knots so there may be delays in racing.

Spithill's crew takes a one-point lead into the finals after coming out on top of the table in the round robin of the America's Cup qualifying series earlier in the regatta.

