Watch: Thousands of fans go wild in Auckland's Viaduct as Team NZ win America's Cup

Thousands of fans went wild at the America's Cup Village in Auckland's Viaduct this afternoon as Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to retain the Auld Mug.

The village had to be closed off to fans after it reached capacity shortly before race ten got underway at 4:45pm.

1 NEWS cameras captured the jubilant scenes as Team NZ crossed the line first to claim a 7 - 3 victory in the 36th America's Cup.

There were also joyous scenes from the Kiwi crew, as Peter Burling sprayed champagne on his teammates.

Moments after TNZ retained the cup on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour, Spithill was on the race communication system, thanking regatta organisers and paying tribute to the victors.

