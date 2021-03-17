TODAY |

Watch: Thousands of fans go wild in Auckland's Viaduct as Team NZ win America's Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of fans went wild at the America's Cup Village in Auckland's Viaduct this afternoon as Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to retain the Auld Mug.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiws beat Luna Rossa 7 - 3 to claim the Auld Mug. Source: 1 NEWS

The village had to be closed off to fans after it reached capacity shortly before race ten got underway at 4:45pm.

1 NEWS cameras captured the jubilant scenes as Team NZ crossed the line first to claim a 7 - 3 victory in the 36th America's Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's time for the Kiwi sailors to celebrate their big win. Source: 1 Sport

There were also joyous scenes from the Kiwi crew, as Peter Burling sprayed champagne on his teammates.

Moments after TNZ retained the cup on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour, Spithill was on the race communication system, thanking regatta organisers and paying tribute to the victors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Aussie some Kiwis love to hate didn’t let his disappointment prevent him congratulating Team NZ on their America’s Cup win. Source: 1 NEWS

"Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate, to you and the whole team."

Other Sport
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48
Live updates: Team NZ retain America's Cup after crushing victory over Luna Rossa
2
It's still New Zealand's Cup! Team NZ retain America's Cup with clinical win over Luna Rossa
3
Team NZ forced to wait another day for chance at America's Cup glory after racing postponed
4
With victory within grasp for Team NZ, America’s Cup officials reveal location of today’s big race
5
America’s Cup 2021: Where, when and how to watch
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:30

Crusaders aiming to finish training early to watch today’s America's Cup action

Heavyweight boxer David Nyika realises childhood dream with Olympic selection
04:08

With victory within grasp for Team NZ, America’s Cup officials reveal location of today’s big race
01:27

Sailing's Comeback King: Jimmy Spithill's history with the Auld Mug and Team NZ