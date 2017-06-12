 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling made it clear at today's press conference that it was his "stuff up" that almost cost his team a win against Artemis Racing, in today's final race of the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda.

Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.
Source: YouTube/ America's Cup
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.
Source: SKY
The Swedish syndicate evened it up 2-2 in the final America's Cup challenger final against Team NZ in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

After overtaking Artemis Racing down the fourth leg of the course, Burling came close to blowing a huge lead against the Swedish syndicate.

"I think we definitely owe a few supporters a few beers or something like that," joked Burling.

"A few guys in the team said they lost a few years off their lives watching that."

The race went right down to the wire with Team New Zealand only just getting their noses in front at the finish line, thanks to the leg power of their cyclists.

The young Kiwi helmsman was quick to put his hand up and admit he was at fault for the poor finish.

"It was definitely my stuff up, pretty simple we just missed the layline.

"We were planning on going through the gate and going on for another ten seconds past the gate and then gybing back to the finish," said Burling.

The layline is an imaginary line projecting at an angle corresponding to the wind direction from either side of a racecourse marker, that defines the best sailing angle for a boat to fetch the mark or the finish line.

New Zealand have a 4-2 lead in the series final against Artemis.

Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.
Source: SKY

"We missed the layline and we weren't quite ready to gybe back and hadn't really accelerated out of the gybe.

"It just shows you just how tight this racing is, you make one little mistake and a big lead turns into nothing."

Team New Zealand can wrap up the Louis Vuitton final tomorrow, needing just one more win to take on old rivals Oracle Team USA. 

"We are just really happy with how the boys dug really deep and managed to get that board down, get foiling again to get us to the finish a couple of seconds ahead."

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
2
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
3
Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

00:30
4
The Swedish syndicate evened it up 2-2 in the final America's Cup challenger final against Team NZ in Bermuda.

Watch: Close to catastrophe! Artemis Racing goes airborne in huge nosedive against Team NZ

00:32
5
'‘A Swiss army knee' – injured Richard Hammond speaks from hospital after fiery supercar crash

'I'm not dead' - ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond speaks from hospital after fiery supercar crash

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.


02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ