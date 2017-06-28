Watch: 'I think a few are struggling a little bit' - Team NZ celebrate big after America's Cup success in Bermuda

Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling said his side enjoyed celebrating long into the night with friends and family after clinching the America's Cup in Bermuda yesterday.

But after a long campaign, Burling admitted fatigue began to set in for some during their victory celebrations.

"It sunk in last night and I think the adrenaline wore off a bit and I think we all realised how tired we were," Burling told 1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright.

"It's been a massive push for a lot of people to get to this point and a lot of hard work.

"As soon as that adrenaline wore off we were all pretty knackered."

Team New Zealand's performance coach Murray Jones said some of the crew were hurting more than others this morning.

"I think a few are struggling a little bit after celebrating last night. But everyone is feeling really good and happy," said Jones.

"It was an awesome atmosphere, people were in a party atmosphere for sure. Everyone had a great time last night."

Skipper Glenn Ashby said the beer tasted pretty good out of the Auld Mug.