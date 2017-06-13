Watch: They did it! Team NZ blitzes Artemis with blinding sprint to cement place in the America's Cup finals

Team New Zealand has cemented their place in the America's Cup final against Oracle Team USA after defeating Artemis Racing in their seventh challenger race in Bermuda today.

Peter Burling and his crew finally won a start against Artemis in their final playoff series race.

Team New Zealand was faultless and showcased their class, with their vessel going five to six knots faster than their Swedish rivals throughout the course.

Artemis crossed the finish line 56 seconds behind the Kiwis.

Team New Zealand will face Oracle Team USA on Sunday with the Americans going into their final series with a one point advantage after finishing on top of the standings in the qualifiers.

Team New Zealand thrashed Artemis 5-2 in their final challenger playoff series.