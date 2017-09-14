Watch: 'That's Joshua right?' – Joseph Parker plays dumb next to billboard of heavyweight rival

Source:
Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker says that the three current boxing world title holders can all stake a claim to be the best fighters in the world.
Parker, Britain's Anthony Joshua and American fighter Deontay Wilder are currently in possession of the four world title belts, however have not met each other in the ring.
"I feel like the guys with the belts are at the top," Parker told 1 NEWS.
"It's very important that the top guys fight each other - very soon, to see who actually is number one."
sport