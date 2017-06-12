 

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

Team New Zealand have bounced back after losing their first race of the day, making it 3-2 in their America's Cup challenger series against Artemis Racing in Bermuda today.

Artemis again almost came close to crashing with Team New Zealand, with Peter Burling screaming at his rivals midway through the third leg.

The bad tack cost Artemis, with the Kiwis overtaking their Swedish rivals heading around the third gate to lead by 13 seconds.

Team New Zealand went on to win the race with Artemis Racing retiring after they suffered a system malfunction, having issues with their dagger board. 

