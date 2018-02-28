 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Teen Winter Olympics heroes looking to enjoy a bit of normality after PyeongChang medal success but there's a Wananka welcome home parade first

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's teenage Winter Olympics heroes admit they haven't quite come down from the buzz they reached in PyeongChang but being home amongst friends and family may help.

Kiwi athletes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous are still buzzing over their historic bronze medals.
Source: Breakfast

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous touched down in Auckland yesterday after winning bronze medals last Thursday at the Winter Games.

Sadowski-Synnott ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought with her bronze medal performance in the ladies Big Air final while Porteous added another bronze to New Zealand's tally two hours later in the men's free ski halfpipe.

Porteous said he's looking forward to skiing again but this time for fun.

"I'm going to go to Laax in Switzerland after this and go and ski with all my friends and my brother," Porteous told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

It's not quite time to relax for Sadowski-Synnott though, with the young snowboarder now gearing up for the Burton US Open next month.

"I'm really excited to go there.

"After that, I'm not sure what I'm going to do."

The pair are headed home to Wanaka today where another warm welcome is expected for them this afternoon.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Two Japanese fighters were punished for being too passive in their heavyweight final bout.

Video: Bizarre end to judo final as officials disqualify both opponents for lack of fighting

00:15
2
The Dutch boat pipped rivals Scallywag by just two minutes in a race to the Hauraki Gulf.

Dutch boat AkzoNobel claims thrilling Auckland leg of Volvo Ocean Race

00:15
3
The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

4
Blade Thomson (L) of the Hurricanes is tackled by Alby Mathewson of the Force during the Hurricanes vs Force Super Rugby match at the Arena Manawatu in Palmerston North on Friday the 18th of March 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Blade Thomson confirms departure from Hurricanes to link up with UK club after 2018

03:27
5
Kiwi athletes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous are still buzzing over their historic bronze medals.

Watch: Teen Winter Olympics heroes looking to enjoy a bit of normality after PyeongChang medal success but there's a Wananka welcome home parade first


06:55
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

05:25
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Bryce Edwards says while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and deputy Paula Bennett "do get on".

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

02:37
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.


03:20
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 