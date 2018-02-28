 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Teen Winter Olympics heroes looking to enjoy a bit of normality after PyeongChang medal success but there's a Wanaka welcome home parade first

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's teenage Winter Olympics heroes admit they haven't quite come down from the buzz they reached in PyeongChang but being home amongst friends and family may help.

Kiwi athletes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous are still buzzing over their historic bronze medals.
Source: Breakfast

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous touched down in Auckland yesterday after winning bronze medals last Thursday at the Winter Games.

Sadowski-Synnott ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought with her bronze medal performance in the ladies Big Air final while Porteous added another bronze to New Zealand's tally two hours later in the men's free ski halfpipe.

Porteous said he's looking forward to skiing again but this time for fun.

"I'm going to go to Laax in Switzerland after this and go and ski with all my friends and my brother," Porteous told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

It's not quite time to relax for Sadowski-Synnott though, with the young snowboarder now gearing up for the Burton US Open next month.

"I'm really excited to go there.

"After that, I'm not sure what I'm going to do."

The pair are headed home to Wanaka today where another warm welcome is expected for them this afternoon.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

2
Patrick Tuipulotu and Jerome Kaino of the Blues look on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 8 July 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Blues lose SBW, gain Jerome Kaino and Patrick Tuipulotu for Super Rugby clash with Chiefs

02:42
3
Burling said he was happy to be home but he was annoyed he and Team Brunel finished last in the sixth leg.

Disappointed Peter Burling rues tactical decision that cost his team heavily in Auckland leg of Volvo Ocean Race

02:16
4
Among those waiting were many family and friends eager to congratulate the sailors.

Team NZ beaten by Mercedes at Laureus World Sport Awards for team of the year

00:15
5
The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

ACT leader criticised as 'super gross' by Greens MP over t-shirt with silhouette of woman and phrase 'Got Meat?'

David Seymour wore the shirt at an Auckland University barbeque.

00:41
The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Veteran All Blacks star Jerome Kaino confirms NZ departure to play club rugby in France

The 34-year-old announced the move this morning.

06:55
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

05:25
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Bryce Edwards says while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and deputy Paula Bennett "do get on".

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 