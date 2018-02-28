Watch: Teen Winter Olympics heroes looking to enjoy a bit of normality after PyeongChang medal success but there's a Wanaka welcome home parade first

New Zealand's teenage Winter Olympics heroes admit they haven't quite come down from the buzz they reached in PyeongChang but being home amongst friends and family may help.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous touched down in Auckland yesterday after winning bronze medals last Thursday at the Winter Games.

Sadowski-Synnott ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought with her bronze medal performance in the ladies Big Air final while Porteous added another bronze to New Zealand's tally two hours later in the men's free ski halfpipe.

Porteous said he's looking forward to skiing again but this time for fun.

"I'm going to go to Laax in Switzerland after this and go and ski with all my friends and my brother," Porteous told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

It's not quite time to relax for Sadowski-Synnott though, with the young snowboarder now gearing up for the Burton US Open next month.

"I'm really excited to go there.

"After that, I'm not sure what I'm going to do."