Watch: Team Parker draw bottom line for fight with Anthony Joshua - 'anything less than 35 per cent is disrespectful'

Joseph Parker's management team has announced today that they have entered a conditional contract with former Australian heavyweight champion Lucas Browne but there are still negotiations ongoing for a unification fight with Anthony Joshua.

The Kiwi heavyweight champion is making sure he’s ready to knock out whoever he ends up fighting.
Parker's promoter David Higgins announced in Auckland today that they have adjusted their demands for a fight with Joshua, but will refuse to go any lower than a 35 per cent revenue share for the fight.

"If we can make a lucrative unification bout we can exit the Browne contract provided we still look after Browne," Higgins said.

David Higgins announced today that discussion were ongoing with Joshua's promoter for a unification bout.
Higgins said he dropped his initial demand of around 40 to 50 per cent to 35 per cent to prove they want the fight and aren't looking to back away.

"Joshua has two of the major, credible belts and Parker has one - so it's a two-thirds, one third situation," he said.

"Kids around the world dream of becoming a world champion to set up their family for life."

Parker said the fighters both want it so it just comes down to making the agreement work.

"I feel like we both want to unify the belts - he said he wants to unify, I said I want to unify and as you can see, we're the only ones pushing for the fight. If they really want to unify, they should make the fight happen.

"I'm happy knowing my team is taking care of that, my focus is keeping in shape so if it does happen I can knock him out." 

