Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

Team New Zealand have made an emphatic statement after their disastrous crash on Wednesday, coming from behind to beat Ben Ainslie Racing today on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

They now lead their America's Cup challenger play-off series 4-1 against Land Rover BAR.

After a terrible start Team New Zealand overtook BAR down the fifth leg after making an excellent decision to gybe midway through the fourth leg, to create a split at the bottom marker.

The move paid off with Team New Zealand going on to beat BAR by an impressive 31 seconds after trailling at the first marker by 26 seconds.