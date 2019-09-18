TODAY |

Watch: Team NZ's high-tech monohull up on its foils as testing continues on Waitematā Harbour

Team New Zealand are continuing to progress their testing of their new monohull at their Auckland base with the boat spotted on its foils this morning.

1 NEWS captured the AC75 up on its foils while being towed around Waitematā Harbour in sunny, calm conditions.

The latest test comes after the crew took Te Aihe out on the water for the first time last week.

The boat is 23 metres long, weighs 6.5 tonnes and will carry 11 crew when it races.

Team New Zealand say it will be faster than its predecessor - the AC50 catamaran called Aotearoa - when it defends the Auld Mug in March 2021.

The Kiwis are continuing their progress with the 23-metre-long AC75. Source: 1 NEWS
