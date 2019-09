Team New Zealand have put their new AC75 monohull through its paces in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf today.

1 NEWS filmed the AC75, called Te Aihe, ripping through the water in calm conditions.

The boat weighs 6.5 tonnes and will carry 11 crew when it races.

The new 23 metre beauty is set to be faster than the previous AC50 which was called Aotearoa.