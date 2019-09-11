TODAY |

Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Auckland
Team NZ
Americas Cup

Team New Zealand have taken their new America's Cup boat out on the water this morning for a brief test.

The yacht, Te Aihe, will be used in Team NZ's America's Cup defence in 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The syndicate boss said America’s Cup fans can expect the yacht to hit speeds of up to 50 knots on the Hauraki Gulf. Source: 1 NEWS

The foiling monohull, named Te Aihe, was launched on Friday at an unveiling ceremony in Auckland but poor weekend weather stopped them from sailing. However the boat hit the water yesterday.

Today the AC75 was towed out into the Waitematā Harbour where it remained tied up to one of the team's support boats as testing on the sails was undertaken.

One team member scaled the 26.5m mast as the wingsail was raised and lowered.

The boat itself is 23m long and weighs 6.5 tonnes. It will carry 11 crew when it races.

Team New Zealand say it will be faster than its predecessor - the AC50 catamaran called Aotearoa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi crew tested the wingsail this morning after launching the AC75 last week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Auckland
Team NZ
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Selfless Brad Weber putting ego aside for All Blacks' World Cup third halfback role
3
Joseph Parker's next fight under threat after Dereck Chisora threatens to pull out
4
All Blacks get stuck into first training session in Japan as RWC opener against South Africa looms
5
Tall Blacks stun European giants Turkey in final World Cup game with one-point win
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:26

Whakatane Intermediate duo combine for AIMS Games feel-good story
02:23

Piha World Surf League event a boost for NZ talent

Witness says teen torture victim was 'too scared' to run from derelict Auckland house where she was killed

Sky Tower lights up for World Suicide Prevention Day