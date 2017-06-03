Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Look back on all the big moments from day seven of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

7.05am

That's all folks - Team NZ finish on top of the standings winning both their races against Team Japan and Team France today.

The Kiwis can thank the Swedes for helping them overtake Oracle as Artemis Racing beat Team USA handing Jimmy Spithill and his crew their second loss in the qualifiers.

Standings after day seven:

1. Emirates Team NZ - 8

2. Oracle Team USA - 7

3. Land Rover BAR - 5

4. Artemis Racing - 4

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3

5. Groupama Team France 2

Day seven schedule:

Race 8: NZL beat JAP by 31 seconds

Race 9: SWE beat USA by 24 seconds

Race 10: NZL beat FRA by 4 minutes and 6 seconds

Race 11: SWE beat JAP by 18 seconds

7.00am

Artemis Racing has beaten Team Japan by 18 seconds and are looking like the real deal.

6.33am

Expect fireworks in this next race as Artemis Racing take on Team Japan.

6.27am

Heading down the homestretch and Team NZ will finish on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder pummelling Team France. NZ are on top leap-frogging Team USA with eight points, Team France finish 4 miniutes and 6 seconds behind Team NZ.

6.17am

Team NZ in cruise control as Team France head around the fourth gate trailing the Kiwis by 1 minute and 41 seconds.

6.14am

This looks like it is going to be a blow out as Team NZ race away down the fourth leg, Team France round the third gate and trail by 1 minute and 12 seconds.

6.09am

Around the second marker and Team NZ continue to extend their lead - they lead Team France by 25 seconds.

6.06am

Team NZ get the jump on Groupama Team France and lead 10 seconds around the first marker. Team France slow down making a bad turn after the first marker.

5.54am

Great race by Artemis Racing handing Oracle their second loss of the America's Cup qualifier, Spithill and his team finished 24 seconds behind. Good news for Team New Zealand, they can finish on top of the ladder if they beat Team France.

5.50am

Artemis Racing have again got their noses in front over their rivals Oracle, heading around Gate 5 Team USA trail by 19 seconds. Jimmy Spithill and his crew need a miracle to get back in this race.

5.33am

Wow what a race! Team NZ continue to improve and impress, after winning the start they gave Team Japan no chance of getting back into the race.

Up next Team USA against Artemis Racing who handed the Americans their only loss of the America's Cup qualifier in Bermuda.

5.24am

Team NZ win the race against Team Japan, a spectacular race by Peter Burling and his crew. Team Japan finished 51 seconds behind Team NZ.

5.21am

Going past Gate five and Team NZ are well in control over Barker and his crew - Team Japan trail by 52 seconds.

5.16am

Down the fourth leg Team NZ are looking super fast they build on their lead as they cruise around the fifth marker - Team Japan trail by 27 seconds.

5.14am

Around gate three and Team New Zealand extend their lead, Team Japan trail 23 seconds. Dean Barker made a bad tack slowing down his side's momentum down the third leg.

5.10am

The Kiwis are absolutely flying doing 38 knots down the second leg but Team Japan are hot on their tail, around the second marker Team Japan still trail by three seconds.

5.08am

Team NZ make an excellent start, looked as though Peter Burling and his teammates had jumped the gun but they timed their run to perfection. They win the start and lead Team Japan by three seconds after the first marker.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

5.02am

Welcome folks! A beautiful day in Bermuda with wind conditions estimated to be about 10-18 knots. Team New Zealand are up against Dean Barker and his crew Team Japan, we're in for another nail-biter.

Pre-race

It's a double race day for Emirates Team New Zealand on Bermuda's Great Sound.

They open the day's racing with a battle with Dean Barker's Japan, followed by bottom outfit Groupama Team France.

The Kiwis put in a masterclass in light winds yesterday, so will be hoping for more of the same in what will be a tough two outings.

In other racing, Artemis will look to prove their earlier victory over leaders Oracle Team USA wasn't a fluke by repeating the dose, while the Swedes will also have a second outing against Japan.

Standings after day six:

1. Oracle Team USA – 7

2. Emirates Team NZ – 6

3. Land Rover BAR – 5

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 3

5. Artemis Racing – 2

5. Groupama Team France – 2

Day seven schedule:

Race 8: NZL v JAP (5.08am)

Race 9: SWE v USA (5.37am)

Race 10: NZL v FRA (6.06am)

Race 11: JAP v SWE (6.35am)

