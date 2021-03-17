TODAY |

Watch: Team NZ skipper Peter Burling hoists America's Cup in front of cheering fans

Source:  1 NEWS

Peter Burling hoisted the America’s Cup in front of cheering fans at Auckland’s Viaduct this evening.

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa convincingly this afternoon to retain the Auld Mug. Source: 1 NEWS

The jubilant scenes come as Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa convincingly this afternoon to retain the Auld Mug.

The 36th America's Cup series ended up being won 7 - 3 by the Kiwis.

Thousands lined Auckland's waterfront to welcome to crew home, after they won race 10.

The waterfront was packed for much of the afternoon, with some turned away from the main America's Cup fan zone.

Burling thanked the team of five million for its support after the win.

It was a true heroes welcome for the victorious Kiwi sailors. Source: 1 NEWS

He said defending the America's Cup on home waters was something completely different to winning it four years ago in Bermuda.

"It's absolutely unreal," Burling said.

"How many Kiwis are out here supporting the event - we've had messages of support from everyone from the Prime Minister to high school kids, just about anyone you can think of and it just means the world to us as a team.

"It's been the most amazing experience along the way."

Burling and his crew were victorious over Luna Rossa to retain the Auld Mug. Source: 1 Sport

When Burling was asked which sensation was better - winning it for the first time in Bermuda or defending it in Auckland - he said it's hard to beat the Hauraki Gulf.

"I don't think you can think of a much more special environment than this," he said.

"To do something like this on home waters is something I think our team is incredibly proud of."

Shortly after the race, Luna Rossa helmsman and longtime Team NZ rival Jimmy Spithill offered sincere words of congratulations despite the defeat.

The Aussie some Kiwis love to hate didn’t let his disappointment prevent him congratulating Team NZ on their America’s Cup win. Source: 1 NEWS

"On behalf of Luna Rossa, I just want to say thanks for running a great event," Spithill started moments after crossing the finish line.

"Peter, if you can hear me, congrats to you mate and the whole team."

Burling responded in the winner's interview, thanking the Italians and Spithill for a classic final series.

"Congrats on a great series - it's obviously been really hard fought and we've loved racing against you guys," Burling said.

"From all of us at Team NZ, we'd just like to say well done and great racing."

