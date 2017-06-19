Watch: Team NZ rocket ship does it again! Kiwis blitz despondent Jimmy Spithill in America's Cup race three

Team New Zealand have dispatched Oracle for the third straight race, to take a 2-0 lead in their quest to bring home the America's Cup.

After yesterday's perfect start, Peter Burling and his team came up golden again to clinch a 49-second victory over rival Jimmy Spithill and his Oracle boat.

The two sides were nearly inseparable at the start of the race, before Burling and Team New Zealand showed their class to march out to another dominant victory.