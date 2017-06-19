 

Watch: Team NZ rocket ship does it again! Kiwis blitz despondent Jimmy Spithill in America's Cup race three

Team New Zealand have dispatched Oracle for the third straight race, to take a 2-0 lead in their quest to bring home the America's Cup.

Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.
After yesterday's perfect start, Peter Burling and his team came up golden again to clinch a 49-second victory over rival Jimmy Spithill and his Oracle boat.

The two sides were nearly inseparable at the start of the race, before Burling and Team New Zealand showed their class to march out to another dominant victory.

The Kiwis will need to win five more races in order to claim the Auld Mug, Oracle on the other hand need seven victories.

Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

LIVE: 'That was a pounding!' - NZ obliterate Oracle to take a 3-0 lead in the America's Cup match


Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ, Oracle in high stakes game of chicken as things get testy in America's Cup race three

The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

Watch: Team NZ rocket ship does it again! Kiwis blitz despondent Jimmy Spithill in America's Cup race three

Bethe Correia teased the former bantamweight champion at UFC Singapore - but she probably doesn't remember that.

Watch: Taunting UFC fighter embarrassingly KO'd by trademark Holly Holm kick

