Watch: Team NZ, Oracle in high stakes game of chicken as things get testy in America's Cup race three

Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA left fans on the edge of their seats during this high stakes game of chicken in the third race of the America's Cup in Bermuda.

As the two sides came through the fifth gate, Team New Zealand with a healthy lead, Oracle's Jimmy Spithill sailed straight at the Kiwi boat.

Peter Burling avoided disaster with a clever gybe to see his side get out of trouble, before Oracle protested.

The race officials deemed the Kiwis within their rights to sail the way they did, as Team New Zealand romped to a 49-second victory.