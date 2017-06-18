 

Watch: Team NZ hold off Oracle in absolute thriller to post second straight win on America's Cup Day One

Team New Zealand completed a perfect opening day of America's Cup racing against Oracle Team USA in Bermuda today.

Oracle looked to be coming from behind but Team NZ found another gear to hold on and win.
After taking out race one by 30 seconds, the Kiwis blitzed ahead in race two before a spirited comeback from Oracle and skipper Jimmy Spithill.

However, things went south quickly for Spithill, with Oracle getting stuck at the fifth gate as Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling put the foot down to take the win.

Team New Zealand took the win by a whopping 1 minute and 28 seconds, to take a 1-0 lead into tomorrow. (The match started at -1 to 0 to Oracle thanks to their round robin win in the Louis Vuitton.)

The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.
