Watch: Team NZ hold off Oracle in absolute thriller to post second straight win on America's Cup Day One

Team New Zealand completed a perfect opening day of America's Cup racing against Oracle Team USA in Bermuda today.

After taking out race one by 30 seconds, the Kiwis blitzed ahead in race two before a spirited comeback from Oracle and skipper Jimmy Spithill.

However, things went south quickly for Spithill, with Oracle getting stuck at the fifth gate as Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling put the foot down to take the win.