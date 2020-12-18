TODAY |

Watch: Team NZ come close to smashing foil into mark before cruising to huge win over struggling INEOS Team UK

Source:  1 NEWS

After a war of words erupted following racing yesterday, Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK had the chance to settle matters on the water on day two of the America's Cup World Series.

After a war of words, the Kiwis had too much pace for Ben Ainslie's outfit. Source: 1 NEWS

Round one went to the Kiwis in emphatic fashion.

Ben Ainslie upped the stakes before racing today, saying a system supplied by Team New Zealand was behind their mishaps on day one. 

He blamed the problems on a component of the hydraulic foil canting system, a one-size-fits-all solution designed by the NZ team. 

Team NZ skipper Peter Burling brushed his comments off, and then let his sailing do the talking, establishing a 20-second lead at the first mark.

Handed an advantage at the start by Luna Rossa, it all came tumbling down with a bad tack on leg one. Source: 1 NEWS

They nearly hit the skids, narrowly avoiding hitting the marker with a foil before streaking down leg two. They then continued to extend their advantage until leg four, when they lost air time after getting too much lift.

The Brits couldn't make up the advantage, however, as their winless streak continues, although they will be pleased with a sharper performance. 

In race one today, Luna Rossa upset America Magic, beating the previously unbeaten US syndicate by 12 seconds.

