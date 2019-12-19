Watch: Team NZ capsize new America’s Cup boat in Waitematā Harbour

Team New Zealand have capsized their new America's Cup boat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident occurred in Auckland this morning, when the AC75 went over on the Waitematā Harbour.

No crew were hurt, as the defenders described the mishap as nothing more than just "a little whoopsie" and "all part of learning", before a check for damaging revealed no immediate issues.

Team New Zealand capsize new America's Cup boat Source: Team New Zealand

The team used their chase boats to get the boat back up right, before they resumed their testing ahead of the Christmas break.