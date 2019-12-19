TODAY |

Watch: Team NZ capsize new America’s Cup boat in Waitematā Harbour

Source:  1 NEWS

Team New Zealand have capsized their new America's Cup boat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The America's Cup holders had a moment to forget on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour. Source: Team New Zealand

The incident occurred in Auckland this morning, when the AC75 went over on the Waitematā Harbour.

No crew were hurt, as the defenders described the mishap as nothing more than just "a little whoopsie" and "all part of learning", before a check for damaging revealed no immediate issues.

Team New Zealand capsize new America's Cup boat Source: Team New Zealand

The team used their chase boats to get the boat back up right, before they resumed their testing ahead of the Christmas break.

It is the first time one of the new 75-foot monohulls had gone over since the launch of the first editions in September.

Other Sport
Team NZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
3
Watch: Team NZ capsize new America’s Cup boat in Waitematā Harbour
4
Seven All Blacks in the running as fans to decide World Rugby's player of the decade
5
Israel Folau targeted by New York-based rugby league start-up club - report
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Netball, women's cricket win big in HPSNZ's 2020 funding, softball and basketball suffer
02:00

BlackSpoke professional team to give young Kiwis cyclists a shot at their dreams

Tyson Fury drops trainer two months out from likely heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder
00:36

Kiwi sailors Andy Maloney, Josh Junior dominate day one of Finn Class competition