Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

Team New Zealand's America's Cup preparations haven't been smooth sailing after their boat took a hefty dive today.

No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.
The Kiwi sailing crew were on the water this morning after taking to the Bermuda waters for the first time last week.

However, they hit some troubled waters.

"Not the ideal way to exit a tight harbour in a puff of 24.3 knots! Nose dive! We will have another shot at it tomorrow," the team said in a social media post.

The sleek catamaran plummeted into the water port side and jolted the boat as a result.

No members of the crew fell out but the scary moment served as a wakeup call regardless.

Team NZ are believed to be taking their first official practice racing session on Friday. 

