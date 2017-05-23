 

Watch: Team New Zealand's catamaran slices through Bermuda seas days before opening race

Team New Zealand are making their final preparations for the start of America's Cup racing this weekend and were out on the water today.

Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.
Source: Youtube/MyislandhomeBDA

The AC50 catamaran looked in fine fettle, with no apparent residual damage from their collision with Great Britain's Land Rover BAR boat last week.

Team New Zealand begin their quest to reclaim the America's Cup, taking on France in Louis Vuitton cup qualifying from 8am NZT on May 27.

Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has the latest on Team New Zealand's preparations.
Source: Breakfast
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.
Source: MyislandhomeBDA

