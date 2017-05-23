Watch: Team New Zealand's catamaran slices through Bermuda seas days before opening race

Breaking News
Team New Zealand are making their final preparations for the start of America's Cup racing this weekend and were out on the water today.
The AC50 catamaran looked in fine fettle, with no apparent residual damage from their collision with Great Britain's Land Rover BAR boat last week.
Team New Zealand begin their quest to reclaim the America's Cup, taking on France in Louis Vuitton cup qualifying from 8am NZT on May 27.
