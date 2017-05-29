Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

Team New Zealand have claimed back to back wins on a day full of upsets in America's Cup qualification from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

The Kiwis started the day with a 33 second victory over Dean Barker's Team Japan, before thrashing Ben Ainslie's Great Britain by a minute and 28 seconds.

Day two's results:

R11: Emirates Team NZ beat Ben Ainslie Racing by 1min and 28 secs

R10: Artemis beat Oracle Team USA by 39 secs

R9: Emirates Team NZ beat Team Japan by 33 secs

R8: Oracle Team USA beat Ben Ainslie Racing by 39 secs



R7: Groupama Team France beat Artemis by 3 secs

Points standings after day two:

1: ORACLE TEAM USA - 5

2: Land Rover BAR - 3

3: Emirates Team New Zealand - 3

4: Artemis Racing - 2

5: SoftBank Team Japan - 1

6: Groupama Team France - 1

7:57am

That's it for today, tomorrow's racing is set to start around 5am with Great Britain and France kicking things off, before Team New Zealand face Sweden at 5:37am. Oracle have the bye tomorrow and won't participate in any races.

Team BAR v Team France

Artemis v Team New Zealand

Team France v Team Japan

7:52am

And that's a wrap as Oracle make amends for their earlier slip up against Sweden, beating Dean Barker's Team Japan by 54 seconds.

7:45am

Oracle with a huge lead into leg 5 by well over a minute. Looks like the Americans will recover after their earlier loss to Artemis and Spithill once again proves to be too strong for Dean Barker.

7:37am

Team Japan's Dean Barker comes up against his former nemesis Jimmy Spithill in an interest showdown. Oracle holding a slight lead at this stage.



7:34am

The final race of the day between Team Japan and Oracle is now underway. How will the American’s react after their shocking defeat to Sweden?



7:23am

BAR lose by 1 minute 28 seconds. Back to the drawing board for the British after that humbling defeat.

7:22am

Thats another win for the Kiwis! Great Britain haven't even finished the race yet.

7:20am

New Zealand on the home straight now as they enter the final leg with BAR no where to be seen.

7:20am

Team New Zealand round Gate 5 with a monstrous 1:08 minute lead! The Kiwis are coasting home and well in control of this race.

7:15am

New Zealand fly around Gate 4 and make the gap between the two boats even bigger. This is going to be a thrashing if Ben Ainslie doesn't take any drastic measures.

7:11am

The Kiwis now with a 9 second lead around third gate. New Zealand speed off ahead straight after the turn and they are flying at the moment, ahead by nearly 500 metres.

7:10am

Team New Zealand recover as they just about lose their 150 metre lead over Great Britain.

7:08am

Peter Burling concedes the two boat length advantage which was a considerably novice mistake. However he makes up for it as New Zealand lead heading towards Gate 3.

7:05am

The penalty means Team New Zealand will have to give a two boat length advantage to Great Britain as the two pass the start line..

7:03am

PENALTY to Team New Zealand as they entered the pre-start area early. Some gitters from the Kiwis before the race begins.

6:58am

Oracle taste their first defeat as New Zealand approach their last race of the day against Ben Ainslie's Great Britain.

6:54am

Artemis romp to a famous win over Oracle after claiming a 41 second lead coming into the final leg before beating Jimmy Spithill's team by a whopping 39 seconds!

6:51am

Out of nowhere Artemis blitz around Gate 5 and reclaim a sizable lead over Oracle as the Americans lose their momentum coming into Gate 6.

6:48am

Jimmy Spithill on the comeback trail now as Oracle close the gap before the Americans reclaim the lead after finding some wind just before Gate 5.

6:45am

Sweden now extend their lead to 24 seconds after Gate 4. What a huge upset this would be if Artemis manage to pull this off.

6:42am

Artemis holding on here as they push ahead coming into Gate 3 leading Oracle by 17 seconds! Its an all out battle here between the Australian skippers Spithill and Outteridge.

6:38am

Oracle slightly behind here as Artemis make a strong start as the teams round the second gate.

6:35am

Oracle are back on the water now after that stunning New Zealand victory. The Americans come up against Sweden again now.

6:25am

And Team New Zealand win by a landslide in the end with a 33 second win over Dean Barker's Team Japan as Burling's attacking tactics pay off.

6:24am

Team New Zealand's cyclors pedaling hard now as they round Gate 6 with a 16 second lead over Japan. What does Dean Barker do next?

6:20am

New Zealand now with a 100 metre lead with everything pointing towards a grandstand finish as they round the fifth gate.

6:18am

Dean Barker back under pressure as New Zealand come from behind to lead by about 60 metres. Great attacking work by Burling to recover coming up to the fifth gate.

6:17am

New Zealand's good work however is undone as the Japanese now hold a 13 second lead coming into the fourth gate.

6:14am

Burling makes a move and its beginning to pay off as Team New Zealand inch closer to regaining the lead as they close up the gap.

6:13am

Japan with a three second lead through the third gate, the Kiwis are about a 100 metres behind Dean Barker's boat.

6:08am

Dean Barker holds a slim 2 second lead over Peter Burling so far.

6:06am

Team New Zealand are off against Japan, as they cross the start line with Japan holding a slight lead as they make a better start.

6:00am

Team New Zealand up next against the familiar face of Dean Barker's Team Japan. The Kiwi returning to New Zealand screens this time taking the helm of the Japanese boat.

5:53am

And Oracle continue their dominance, picking up a hefty win over Great Britain by 39 seconds.

5:51am

Oracle in cruise control here with a 32 second lead after Gate 5. Close up images show an overflow of water coming from a crack on the left hull of Great Britain's boat, it's unsure if the Brits are aware of the damage.

5:44am

More misery for Great Britain as they gain too much lift from their foils, dunking the boat on the turn as they lose valuable time. It looks like damage from yesterday is causing Ben Ainslie's boat problems.

5:41am

Some close calls here as both boats come inches from crashing into each other on multiple occasions. Jimmy Spithill's aggressive tactics have paid off though after they separated, with the Americans just sneaking in front.

5:39am

They're off! And Ben Ainslie's Great Britain in charge in the early stages of this race with a 9 second lead over Oracle.

5:35am

Jimmy Spithill's Oracle are coming up against Ben Ainslie's Great Britain next, Oracle's first of three races today.

5:27am

And France pick up their first win of the Regatta, beating Sweden by 3 seconds. The French held their nerve in what has been the closest race of the regatta.

5:25am

This will be a huge upset if skipper Franck Cammas can hold on here for France as the sides come into the final gate now with the French holding a 4 second lead.



5:20am

Coming up to the fourth gate now, with France holding a 22 second lead as the teams head towards the final beat, but the Swedes are closing in.



5:15am

The teams cross now with Sweden just edging the French.

5:09am

And we are underway here on day two! After a horrible day yesterday, France appear to have taken the early lead against Artemis.

5:00am

We're all set to go on day two from Bermuda's Great Sound. Sweden and France will get today's racing underway.

PRE-RACE

After one full day of racing and the nerves that come with it out of the way, teams will be looking to really find their stride this morning on day two of the America's Cup.

Team Japan may still have some trouble though as the full extent of damage to their boat sustained by a chaotic collision with Ben Ainslie Racing yesterday won't be known until they race Team New Zealand.

Today's race between Japan and New Zealand will be Dean Barker's first time squaring off against his old crew in a regatta with the America's Cup on the line after over a decade at the Kiwi helm.

The pair will square off in the third race of the day at approximately 6:06am after Artemis race Team France and Oracle race BAR.

The New Zealanders will have a quick turnaround as they get a one-race break before hitting the water (and hopefully nothing else) again to face the British crew at approximately 7:05.

Winds of about 12 knots are forecast.

Standings after Day One

1.GBR 3 Points (*started with two points for winning World Series)

2.SWE 1 Point

2.NZL 1 Point

2.JAP 1 Point

5.FRA 0 Points

Day Two Schedule