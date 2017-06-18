Watch: Taunting UFC fighter embarrassingly KO'd by trademark Holly Holm kick

Holly Holm ended her three-fight losing streak in emphatic fashion this morning after knocking out cocky opponent Bethe Correia in the headline fight at UFC's Fight Night event in Singapore.

After famously defeating Ronda Rousey in similar fashion to claim the UFC's Bantamweight title in 2015, Holm went on to lose her three next fights to Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie.

However, her losing streak ended in the third round of her fight with Correia today, although the explosive finish was a complete surprise after the first two rounds of the fight.

The fight began tentatively with the crowd soon getting restless with the lack of action - the slow tempo creeping over into the second round which led to the referee getting involved, telling both women, "I respect the game plan but we’ve got to make something happen here".

The pep talk led to the tempo improving slightly, but boos echoed around the arena at the close of the second round.

Holm finally pulled the trigger in the third round, exploding into life with combos before throwing a brutal head kick followed by a punch to end the contest.