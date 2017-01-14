Watch: Tasman skipper bamboozles Taranaki defenders with sneaky dummy and step

Tasman's skipper Trael Joass led the way scoring two tries in his side's 28-19 win over Taranaki at the Sevens national competition in Rotorua today.

The men from the South got out to an early lead scoring three tries to Taranaki's one in the first half.

Joass sealed the match with a wonderful dummy and step, splitting the Taranaki defender's and raced away to score under the posts for his second try of the match.