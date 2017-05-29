Watch: Take that Spithill! Oracle suffer embarrassing loss to Sweden in America's Cup qualifying

America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have been dealt a humiliating loss on day two of qualifying on Bermuda's Great Sound, losing to Sweden's Artemis.

The Swedish team claimed the race by a whopping 39 seconds, to end Oracle's three-race unbeaten run in cup qualification.

The win this morning would be all the sweeter for Artemis' Australian skipper Nathan Outteridge, getting one over his compatriot, Jimmy Spithill of Oracle.