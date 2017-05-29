Watch: Take that Spithill! Oracle suffer embarrassing loss to Sweden in America's Cup qualifying

Source:
America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have been dealt a humiliating loss on day two of qualifying on Bermuda's Great Sound, losing to Sweden's Artemis.
The Swedish team claimed the race by a whopping 39 seconds, to end Oracle's three-race unbeaten run in cup qualification.
The win this morning would be all the sweeter for Artemis' Australian skipper Nathan Outteridge, getting one over his compatriot, Jimmy Spithill of Oracle.
Oracle won't take the result to heart, already guaranteed progression through to the America's Cup as defending champions.
