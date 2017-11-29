Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

Anthony Joshua has voiced his opinion on Joseph Parker's ongoing taunts to settle a unification fight between the two heavyweight champions, saying it makes the Kiwi boxer look like a clown.

Joshua told Sky Sports UK he was unimpressed with Parker's press conference and ongoing social media call-outs, comparing their growing rivalry to some of the best in sport.

"I just think it's poor PR management," he said.

"You've got the Roger Federers who compete with Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray - could you imagine him making a video like that and doing a press conference.

"Then you've got the Cristiano Ronaldos and Messis - that's where I want to try and take boxing so I just swerve all these clowns in my industry with a lot of jealousy and negativity and not really bringing that type of energy."

Parker's promoter David Higgins refuses to fight Joshua for anything less than 35 per cent of the total revenue share, which has led to the promotional team taunting the UK fighter about his "glass chin" at a recent press conference.

"That's the most effective press conference we have ever run on that measure – the whole world is talking about the fight," said Higgins at the time.