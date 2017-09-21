Watch: A surf ranch in the California desert? Kelly Slater rides incredible barrel in 'artificial wave'

A groundbreaking test event for competitive surfing has been successfully carried out by legendary surfer Kelly Slater and the World Surf League (WSL), after top athletes were invited to compete on artifical waves at Slater's surf ranch in California.

The WSL invited some of the sport's best to Lemoore for the competition to evaluate the new technology and how it could be developed for performance, competitive format, broadcast and spectator interaction as well as overall experience.

"Having the ability to replicate, even partially, the power and shape of ocean waves for anyone in the world, in any location and at any time is a truly magical thing," WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said.

"The WSL intends to learn a lot."

The competitors, which included big names such as Australia's Mick Fanning and Stephanie Gilmore, were allowed to ride four waves each for scoring.

"This is just a magical day, I can’t believe it," Gilmore said. "Every single wave is so much fun and challenging and nerve wracking. That was just so special!"



"It's perfect," Brazilian Filepe Toledo said.

"It's that wave that we dream about, the one that we draw on paper. The one that you dream about - being able to surf it, fitting in the barrel for 20 seconds and make it out and turns, turns, and then a final manoeuvre. Just, mind blown."