Watch: Supercross rider gets jump horribly wrong, fractures arm after hitting dirt in brutal fashion

A supercross rider was left with a fractured arm and dislocated elbow after crashing in spectacular fashion during an event in California at the weekend.
Team Honda HRC rider Ken Roczen badly misjudged a jump at the 450 Main Event in Anaheim, losing control of his bike while soaring through the air.
He was left flailing before slamming into the dirt in brutal fashion.
He had been leading the event after winning the first two rounds, but with no time-line set for the German's recovery, his 2017 title hopes are slim.
