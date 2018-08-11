 

Watch: Super lucky MLB fan catches two home runs in the same innings

There's being in the right place at the right time and then there's unrivalled luck.

A Toronto Blue Jays fan at yesterday's MLB contest between his favourite team and the Boston Red Sox displayed attributes of the latter after he managed to snare two home run souvenirs - in the same innings.

In the top of the fifth innings, Red Sox slugger JD Martinez launched his 35th home run of the season to centre field where the lucky fan happened to be sitting.

With glove in hand, he reached high to taked the catch and happily held on to the memento.

But minutes later, in the bottom of the fifth, Randal Grichuk launched his own two-run shot for the Blue Jays - to centre field.

The fan had to work for this catch, leaning over the railing to make the grab but in the process he earned a second reason for perhaps buying season tickets in that spot for the rest of his life.

And to top it off - the Blue Jays went on to beat the Red Sox 8-5.

One Blue Jays fan was glad he took his glove to the game as he went home with two mementos. Source: SKY
Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker says he hopes he can get a rematch with Dillian Whyte after admitting he thinks the second round head clash between the pair changed the momentum of their bout.

Parker was handed the second loss of his career in London last month via unanimous decision after his fight with Whyte went the distance.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports UK would like to face the Briton again, even though Whyte isn't likely to take interest with fights against Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder possibly opening up to him.

Joseph Parker reacts after being knocked down by Dillian Whyte during their heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Whyte won by unanimous decision. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Joseph Parker during the Dillian Whyte fight. Source: Associated Press

"I think I will give him time to celebrate, give him time to talk to his team, and sort of see what their plans are," Parker said.

"But for us, we would love the opportunity to have a rematch there for the next fight or the future.

"But at the moment, we're working on seeing what the next plan is for us, but it was an exciting fight, and I think a lot of people want to see it again."

With the loss, the former WBO champion slipped further down the pecking order for contesting world titles.

Matchroom Boxing Presents Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, The O2, London, England 28/7/2018 Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th. Source: Photosport

But Parker feels the second-round head knock, which was later adjusted to a knock down by judges, was a difference maker.

"The fight was going well. We were executing the plan until the headbutt and Dillian Whyte did all he could to rough me up, which is credit to him. Like I said, he's a tough, tough opponent," Parker said.

"I think I was quite hurt from the headbutt in the second round, which caused me a bit of discomfort.

"I was fighting pretty sharp for the first two rounds until the headbutt sort of changed it a little bit, but I feel like he was a bit more hurt at the end."

The Kiwi heavyweight has shrugged off calls to retire after consecutive losses, saying he is “still hungry and motivated to be champion of the world again.” Source: 1 NEWS
Former Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich was arrested overnight, and is being investigated for attempted manslaughter after allegedly attacking an escort at a Frankfurt hotel.

"It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort woman had a dispute and that he attacked her," Frankfurt police spokesperson Carina Lerch said.

"She alerted the hotel staff and they called police."

Lerch said the retired German cyclist was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The 31-year-old woman needed medical treatment. Lerch said no further details could be given on her condition while police were investigating.

Later, a police statement said Ullrich had resisted arrest.

"As part of the police interrogation, the woman provided extensive information on the attacks of the accused. The accused so far makes use of his right to refuse to testify," the statement said.

"Currently, the accused is being investigated for attempted manslaughter and dangerous assault. The investigation has not yet been completed."

Police said Ullrich was to be released later today after consultation with the prosecutor's office in Frankfurt "because the conditions for detention are not met."

News agency dpa reported that the 44-year-old Ullrich had been arrested the week before in Mallorca, where he lives, after an incident on the property of his neighbor, actor Til Schweiger.

On Monday, Ullrich told German tabloid Bild of personal problems.

"The separation from (my wife) Sara and distance from my children, whom I have not seen since Easter and have barely spoken to, have had a great effect on me. I have done things as a result that I very much regret," Ullrich told the mass circulation daily.

Ullrich, the only German to win the Tour de France, was dogged by doping allegations during his career and admitted to German magazine Focus in 2013 that he received blood-doping treatment from Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes.

"Almost everyone took performance-enhancing substances then. I took nothing that the others didn't also take," the 1997 Tour champion said then.

Ullrich served a two-year ban for doping in 2012, five years after he retired.

Jan Ullrich
Jan Ullrich Source: Associated Press
