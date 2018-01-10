 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

share

Source:

1 NEWS

UK TV show host Piers Morgan prompted controversial former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding to almost walk out of an interview yesterday. 

Harding, behind a brutal 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, wasn't happy with Morgan's line of questioning.
Source: ITV/ Good Morning Britain

Ms Harding was on Good Morning Britain talking about the film 'I Tonya', when Mr Morgan questioned her about playing the 'victim'. 

She was embroiled in scandal in 1994 when her skating rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked after Ms Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and their bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt hired a person to injure Ms Kerrigan's knee. 

The attack was an attempt to remove her from the US Olympic team so Ms Harding could gain a spot. 

USA Today reported Ms Harding said she had not known about the attack prior, but pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution. 

"I respect you for trying to ask these questions but I'm really here just to talk about the future," she said to Mr Morgan. 

"My movie, now, to me, is going to help so many people."

"Maybe it suits you to play the victim," Mr Morgan said, "But I think the victim in all this wasn't you, it was Nancy Kerrigan, who had her Olympic dream shattered, quite literally."

Ms Kerrigan did make the Olympics, winning a silver medal, narrowly missing out on gold. 

Ms Harding began wrapping up the interview, thanking the hosts for having her. 

"You're going to end the interview because I think Nancy Kerrigan was the victim, not you?" Mr Morgan said. 

"I think many people are the victims of abuse, every single day," she said. 

Related

UK and Europe

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

01:21
2
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

3
Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett.

Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

4
New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic. ATP Mens Tennis Tournament. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 9 January 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

ATP president defends player withdrawals from ASB Classic

00:28
5
The Black Caps' opener hammered a half-century after the rain cleared in Nelson.

Martin Guptill blitzes barrage of sixes en route to Black Caps' victory against Pakistan

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 