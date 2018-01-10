Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

UK TV show host Piers Morgan prompted controversial former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding to almost walk out of an interview yesterday.

Ms Harding was on Good Morning Britain talking about the film 'I Tonya', when Mr Morgan questioned her about playing the 'victim'.

She was embroiled in scandal in 1994 when her skating rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked after Ms Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and their bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt hired a person to injure Ms Kerrigan's knee.

The attack was an attempt to remove her from the US Olympic team so Ms Harding could gain a spot.

USA Today reported Ms Harding said she had not known about the attack prior, but pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution.

"I respect you for trying to ask these questions but I'm really here just to talk about the future," she said to Mr Morgan.

"My movie, now, to me, is going to help so many people."

"Maybe it suits you to play the victim," Mr Morgan said, "But I think the victim in all this wasn't you, it was Nancy Kerrigan, who had her Olympic dream shattered, quite literally."

Ms Kerrigan did make the Olympics, winning a silver medal, narrowly missing out on gold.

Ms Harding began wrapping up the interview, thanking the hosts for having her.

"You're going to end the interview because I think Nancy Kerrigan was the victim, not you?" Mr Morgan said.