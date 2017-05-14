 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Watch: Stipe Miocic retains UFC heavyweight belt after brutal first round TKO

share

Source:

Associated Press

Stipe Miocic beat Junior Dos Santos with a first-round technical knockout to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 211 today.

American fighter Miocic got revenge over Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 defeating the Brazilian in the first round.
Source: SKY

In the co-main event, Joanna Jedrzejczyk scored a unanimous, five-round decision over third-ranked Jessica Andrade to defend her women's strawweight championship.

Since the heavyweight division was formed in 1997, only Miocic, Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar have won two title defences.

Miocic stunned Dos Santos midway through the round with a series of punches ending with a right to Dos Santos' left cheek that dropped his opponent.

Miocic then fired away with a series of lefts that ended the fight.

Miocic (17-2) avenged his loss to Dos Santos in December 2014 in Phoenix, which was a five-round match that left both fighters bloodied.

The 34-year-old Miocic claimed his crown with a first-round knockout of Fabricio Werdum in May 2016 in Brazil.

He defended against Alistair Overeem last September at Cleveland with a first-round knockout.

Jedrzejczyk (14-0) has defended her title five times since defeating Carla Esparza in March 2015 at American Airlines Centre.

Today's victory was Miocic's fifth straight since his loss to Dos Santos.

Fourth-ranked Dos Santos (18-5) is 3-4 since his championship loss in a rematch with Velasquez in December 2012.

He returned to the octagon following a 13-month absence that included surgery on his right shoulder.

In the women's title fight, the explosive Andrade (16-6) came out aggressively and took down the champion in the first two minutes after landing a left hook, though Jedrzejczyk escaped.

Jedrzejczyk finished the opening round with a welt above her right eye that grew worse through the balance of the fight.

Jedrzejczyk landed hard punches and kicks in the second round, including a left knee to the head in the closing seconds. But Andrade countered with a late takedown.

Jedrzejczyk scored with multiple punches and kicks through three rounds, bruising Andrade's legs. Andrade ducked under a 360 right kick late in the third round.

In the fourth, Jedrzejczyk's advantage in total contact included a left jab to the head followed by a left kick to the head.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Team New Zealand boat out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: Man overboard - Team New Zealand crew member goes flying overboard during training session

00:25
2
American fighter Miocic got revenge over Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 defeating the Brazilian in the first round.

Watch: Stipe Miocic retains UFC heavyweight belt after brutal first round TKO


00:30
3
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:30
4
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

00:30
5
Southee picked up figures of 2-39 with the ball as his IPL side beat Kolkata by 9 runs.

Video: Mumbai Indians finish on top of IPL ladder after edging Kolkata Knight Riders

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:18
The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

The singer professionally carried on until security escorted him off the stage.

02:09
The move follows increasing threats and incidents at callouts but most of the new staff won't be fully trained.

$59 million budget injection for road ambulance in 'one of the most significant developments' in NZ service history

About 10% of call outs were single crewed in 2016.

00:54
Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

White House officials said Trump's confidence in the director had been eroding for months.

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ