Watch: Star long jumper's epic wig fail during Diamond League meet leap

A silver medallist long jumper Olympic, Blessing Okagbare, has shrugged off the moment her wig flew off her head and into the sand during a recent track and field event, by saying: "Oh well, it is what it is then…heads up".

During her first attempt at the Oslo Diamond League yesterday, the Beijing 2008 medallist hopped, skipped and jumped into the sand pit but her wig came flying off her head, plopping into the sand behind the athelete as it wasn't secured properly on her head to take the impact of the jump.

Okagabare played it cool after her hair fail as she waited for the all clear to return to the sand to retrieve her hair piece.

Laughing off the moment, Okagabare took to Instagram, posting a video of her jump and wrote: "When you talk about something for so long and it eventually happened".

"Oh well, it is what it is then… heads up."