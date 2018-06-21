Watch: Spark Arena transforms into stunning ice hockey rink in seconds

In downtown Auckland, Spark Arena is completely frozen.

An entire NHL rink was shipped in from Toronto this week for tomorrow's exhibition ice hockey clash between the USA and Canada.

65,000 litres of water was needed to create the ice with most of the rink put together in just 48 hours.

Paramount Ice director Jeff Amaral told 1 NEWS spectators will get a unique experience at the match from NHL fans.

"They’ll get the best of it because of the clear boards on the side.

"They’ll actually get to see the entire puck movement and ice surface – NHL doesn’t have that."