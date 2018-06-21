 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Watch: Spark Arena transforms into stunning ice hockey rink in seconds

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In downtown Auckland, Spark Arena is completely frozen.

The Auckland arena has had some serious modifications put in to host an exhibition match between the US and Canada.
Source: 1 NEWS

An entire NHL rink was shipped in from Toronto this week for tomorrow's exhibition ice hockey clash between the USA and Canada.

65,000 litres of water was needed to create the ice with most of the rink put together in just 48 hours.

Paramount Ice director Jeff Amaral told 1 NEWS spectators will get a unique experience at the match from NHL fans.

"They’ll get the best of it because of the clear boards on the side.

"They’ll actually get to see the entire puck movement and ice surface – NHL doesn’t have that."

Organisers are expecting a sellout crowd of 9,000 before the event moves to an outdoor rink in Wellington.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga league team showed off some great vocals on a bus trip to meet fans at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney yesterday.

'My mate trying to hit the note' - Konrad Hurrell caught out by Tui Lolohea during Tonga team singing session


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:25
3
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

00:38
4
Slater admitted he's not much of a goal-kicker but it didn't stop him from taking on the All Blacks legend.

Watch: Dan Carter challenges Billy Slater to goal-kicking trick shot challenge from corner flag

5
Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.

'I'd like to think I'm extremely thorough' - Kiwis coach delays naming team for Denver Test

02:07
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has fronted up over residents being forced to live life on the street or in cars.

Fleas, stock market crash and cost of rent - hear the stories behind some of Auckland's 26,000 homeless

1 NEWS took to the streets to meet some of those forced to live in parks and cars.


00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

How the world reacted to Jacinda & Clarke's newborn baby girl - tributes pour in

The New Zealand Prime Minister became the first world leader to give birth in nearly 30 years today,


00:44
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.

It's a girl! Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce the birth of their first child

"I’m sure we're going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful," Jacinda Ardern said tonight.

00:57
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.

Good news! It's officially the shortest day of the year

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett explains why Auckland got just 9 hours, 37 minutes of sunlight today.

00:47
Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks

Watch: Confronting drone vision show muddy logs and forestry debris in aftermath of devastating flooding in Tolaga Bay

Thirty-six homes were affected by flooding and slash over the past two weeks.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 