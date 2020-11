Team New Zealand's new America's Cup boat has made a brief appearance this morning at Auckland's Viaduct.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The AC75 that the syndicate will likely sail to defend the Auld Mug next year will be officially christened and launched live on 1 NEWS at 6pm later today.

Team New Zealand are the last of the four teams to get their second boat in the water.

America’s Cup 2021: Where, when and how to watch