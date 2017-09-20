Watch: Slick Joseph Parker fires off blistering combos as countdown to fight winds up

Joseph Parker is looking primed for his fight against Hughie Fury in Manchester on Sunday morning with the WBO heavyweight champion now entering the final countdown to his second title defence.

Parker spent time this morning working on combinations and hand speed with trainer Kevin Barry.

The Kiwi boxer told 1 NEWS he was nearing his mental peak in following his pre-fight rituals - one of the most important being his haircut.

"Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp - that's the reason why I shave it in every fight," he said.

Parker enters the fight with 23 wins from 23 bouts - 18 of those coming from knockouts but he feels his best remains ahead of him.

"I'm gonna knock him out," Parker said at yesterday's press conference.

"I'm not sure what round, probably between one and twelve," he joked.

"And then, we're going to get up and be gentlemen, and be friends after the fight.

"But when it's fight time, it's gonna be business. I'm here ready, I'm here to put on a great performance, and I'm gonna dominate."

Fury also enters the fight undefeated in his career sitting on 20 wins - 10 of which have come from knockout.