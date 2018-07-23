 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Other Sport


Watch: Shocking AFL brawl shows spectators thrown down terraces, booted in head by fighting fans

share

Source:

AAP

Geelong have blasted the crowd violence that blighted Saturday night's AFL thriller against Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.

Security were forced to intervene during this nasty clash between fans on Saturday.
Source: Nine

The Cats are investigating after fans from the two teams clashed after the final siren.

It is the latest of several incidents this season where rival fans have fought at AFL games.

A fan was also ejected from the ground after an incident at three-quarter time.

"Football is an inclusive sport and every supporter that attends a game should be able to do so in a safe and enjoyable environment," Geelong said in a statement.

"Violence has no place in society, let alone at a game of footy.

"We will work with all appropriate parties to review what occurred.

"Once this has been completed we will be able to determine if any action will be required by the club."

There is video footage of Geelong and Melbourne fans fighting on the stadium terrace immediately after the Cats won by two points.

Zach Tuohy kicked the match winner after the final siren.

Victoria Police have said they are investigating one assault allegation following the three-quarter time incident.

While the police are also aware of the post-game brawl, they said yesterday that there had been no reports.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

00:46
2
Guy Heveldt broke down NZ's impressive numbers from San Francisco.

'Complete and utter domination' – the stats behind the Black Ferns sevens' historic World Cup triumph

3
Kearney isn't thinking about his future amid speculation of the club moving into new ownership.

'They turn the momentum of the game' - Warriors coach Stephen Kearney slams NRL for current state of refereeing after loss

4
The front of an ambulance vehicle.

High school rugby player seriously injured during game, airlifted to Christchurch hospital


00:40
5
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.

01:48
The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.

Thousands of West Coasters protest against Government's 'anti-mining' position

The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.

01:48
The UN may send a special investigator to New Zealand to find out what's going on.

United Nations slams treatment of woman in NZ Family Court system as 'shocking'

Our equal opportunities commissioner is taking to the world stage to tackle family violence.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.