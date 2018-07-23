Watch: Shocking AFL brawl shows spectators thrown down terraces, booted in head by fighting fans

Geelong have blasted the crowd violence that blighted Saturday night's AFL thriller against Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.



The Cats are investigating after fans from the two teams clashed after the final siren.



It is the latest of several incidents this season where rival fans have fought at AFL games.



A fan was also ejected from the ground after an incident at three-quarter time.



"Football is an inclusive sport and every supporter that attends a game should be able to do so in a safe and enjoyable environment," Geelong said in a statement.



"Violence has no place in society, let alone at a game of footy.



"We will work with all appropriate parties to review what occurred.



"Once this has been completed we will be able to determine if any action will be required by the club."



There is video footage of Geelong and Melbourne fans fighting on the stadium terrace immediately after the Cats won by two points.



Zach Tuohy kicked the match winner after the final siren.



Victoria Police have said they are investigating one assault allegation following the three-quarter time incident.

